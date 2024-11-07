Such moves, to show a net increase in biodiversity from a planning application, are now necessary to meet planning legislation before approval can be given.

One of these sites is the Ripon Habitat Bank, which covers a 40 acre site, surrounded by hedgerows and woodland parcel.

Environment Bank is transforming the landscape into a broad wildflower meadow rich in native flora and fauna, encouraging natural variations in structure between the wetter and drier areas of the site.

The ecologists will be creating pockets of scrub which will help link up existing woodlands, both within the site and wider landscape.

Particularly, Environment Bank is creating scrapes for curlew and lapwing which have gone through a significant national decline in recent decades.

The enhancements will revitalise the soil, improving health and structure to create a more resilient landscape. The site will provide a home for a range of wildlife, including protected species such as barn owl, otters, and great crested newts.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The Ripon Habitat Bank sits within a 3km radius between a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, making the site a particularly strategic location for biodiversity restoration, and builds connectivity between the high distinctiveness habitats and these designated sites.

Following a thorough assessment of the site, Environment Bank is generating a range of high-integrity Biodiversity Units to provide an effective local off-site BNG delivery solution for developers within the North Yorkshire Council LPA (local planning authority) area or Pennine Dales Fringe NCA (national character area). The Units are ready to purchase now, subject to availability.

This is one of 17 BNG sites from its national network of 27, created and managed by Environment Bank in partnership with rural landowners, that covers 1,100 acres in total.

These sites transform low-yielding farmland into nature recovery sites and maximise biodiversity uplifts, unlocking nearly 2,500 off-site Biodiversity Units2 for developers to purchase.

These sites will shortly be added to the gains site register and will more than double the number of sites on the national registry.

BNG not only contributes to national biodiversity objectives but also offers landowners a way to diversify their income streams, enhance their natural landscapes, and build business resilience for their farms.

Catherine Spitzer, CEO, Environment Bank, said: “Working alongside local farmers and landowners, Environment Bank has 27 Habitat Banks already live, generating over 4,000 Biodiversity Units. Securing legal agreements for these sites is the final step in unlocking the supply of Biodiversity Units.

“With developers required to ensure their projects benefit nature overall, this marks a significant milestone in the implementation phase. Now with supply unlocked, we can meet growing demand. This is a really positive step in helping this fledgling market thrive.”

Conservation covenant agreements with a Responsible Body are one of two types of legal agreements to secure land for Biodiversity Units. The other is a planning obligation (section 106) with an LPA.

Developers are required by law under the Environment Act 2021 to ensure that all significant developments must deliver a minimum 10% increase in biodiversity, and they can do so by purchasing Biodiversity Units from Habitat Banks created off-site.

Environment Bank enables the delivery of this legislation by providing developers with Biodiversity Units from their dedicated BNG Habitat Banks, which are fully forward funded over a period of 30 years.

Landowners can now secure a reliable source of additional income by establishing Habitat Banks and generating these Biodiversity Units on their land. After achieving the revenue target for a Habitat Bank, any additional revenue generated will be shared equally between the landowner and Environment Bank.

Landowners who are interested in exploring how a Habitat Bank could benefit their land and to deliver the greatest benefits for years to come, visit: https://environmentbank.com/registry/landowners/