Wael Garas will open Middle Feast, in Lendal, from 12pm to 2pm on December 25 to feed those who have fallen on hard times or are away from their families on the day.

“Whatever we have, we will give them,” he told The Press.

Wael Garas outside Middle Feast last Christmas (Image: Dylan Connell) The Lebanese restaurant staged a similar event last Christmas, providing about 500 people with a hot meal free of charge.

This included Middle Feast’s popular shawarma wraps – which the team prepared by cooking 100kg of chicken – as well as teas, coffee and soup.

Wael's efforts even caught the attention of the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

"What a wonderful example to us all," the Archbishop said in his Christmas message.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York (Image: Supplied) Wael saw how the offering brightened up people’s days and wants to do the same this year.

“It’s a gift from us to people for supporting our business,” he said, explaining that the free meals provided welcome relief for people like police officers and paramedics who were working on Christmas Day. “People that have to work, people who don’t have any family – I want to help them.”

He also feels the kind gesture can help lift the mood of people who have found themselves in a dark place.

This, Wael said, outweighs any financial benefits.

“They can think more positively. It’s a small thing which can be positive – it’s not always take, take, take.”

He added: “That's from my heart, not my business.

“I pay all the staff from my pocket for the day.”

After the Christmas service, Wael plans to take his staff out for a meal.

“We will have some good food together,” he said. “It will be the same food as in [Middle Feast] which we will have.”

The Christmas service will start to bring what has been a busy 2024 for Wael to a close.

This year has seen Wael open Moroccan restaurant Marrakesh in Low Ousegate after giving the former Bell’s of York café a £500,000 makeover.

"I want to feel something and make it for the city,” Wael, who also owns Enoteca by L'UVA in Bridge Street and Courtyard barbers in Lendal, told The Press ahead of Marrakesh’s opening. “It’s not about money all the time, I want to enjoy it.”

Wael Garas inside the Marrakesh in Low Ousegate (Image: Dylan Connell) Wael previously explained how he feels it’s important for businesses to support people in York and said he will continue to do so himself.

“These places are important parts of the community… we need these places for the city to work better," he said.