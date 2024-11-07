Dean Court Hotel Ltd seek to build the flats to the rear of Portland Street.

The application says it is a resubmission of an identical scheme, which was approved in 2020 but never implemented. The new application aims to re-establish that permission.

Currently, the 675m2 site is concrete hardstanding used as parking exclusively by the hotel, with walls on three sides.

The application proposes to build nine flats- 8 studios and a larger 2-bed unit within a 2-storey building in the north western half of the site.

Parking would be reduced from 24 to 13 spaces.

The planning application says the same conclusions can be drawn from the previously approved scheme.

This includes the 2-storey building not harming the Conservation Area and previously approved design changes addressed concerns over loss of privacy to and overlooking of neighbours.

The application concluded: “The design, layout and scale of the proposal remains the same and the planning policy context has not changed. The proposed development will deliver a high quality residential development in a highly sustainable location in the centre of York. The proposed housing mix will address a specific housing need not readily being met.”