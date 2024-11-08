A Ryedale restaurant has won an award in recognition of its high-quality food, service, and value.
The Feather and Beak, at Brickfields Farm in Kirkbymoorside, received a Blue Ribbon Award from the Good Food Awards.
The restaurant - which is situated on 14 acres of pasture, woodland, and water - serves seasonal dishes using Yorkshire produce.
Owners Karen and Ian Auker commented: "It's taken some time for diners to discover our little restaurant tucked away and off the beaten track, but we believe great food served by people who care sets us apart.
"This is our first award and a fabulous accolade for the team, reflecting everyone’s hard work and dedication to put the Feather and Beak on the culinary map, and we are very grateful to our local and visiting customers who have taken the time to support us in getting this award."
The Feather and Beak is open for evening service Wednesday through Saturday, from 6pm; and Sunday from 12pm for lunch.
