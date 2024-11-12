The Gillygate Pub, in Gillygate, has opened its kitchen to a brand-new pizzeria, run by a chef who has previously worked in top kitchens across the city.

Yann Gente, 30, is currently the mastermind behind The Gillygate Pub’s Pizzeria. Having previously worked at Melton’s and Roots, he proposed the idea of bringing pizza to the Gillygate to build up experience in running a kitchen of his own.

The dough used for Yann’s pizzas undergoes a 48-hour fermentation process and is created from a mix of only yeast and water. Unlike a traditional Neapolitan style dough, the dough sits at 70 per cent hydration – something which is closer to the style used in Neapolitan style cooking done in Rome than traditional Naples kitchens.

This, said Yann, allows for a crispier pizza, with a slightly less doughy crust than offered in other Neapolitan style pizzerias in the city.

Keen to stick to an authentic style of pizza making, Yann’s ingredients are bought from suppliers in Newcastle - who import their products to the UK directly from Italy.

The Halloween special: Pumpkin base, mortadella, prosciutto, and honeyed walnuts (Image: Alice Kavanagh) His menu is currently short but well rounded – offering seven to eight pizzas at a slightly lower price than most other pizzerias with a variety of different bases from traditional tomato to a special seasonal pumpkin to a dessert pistachio offering that is on a fluffier base.

He will also be introducing a homemade aioli dip to go alongside pizzas and has been creating seasonal specials with a special, yet to be revealed, Christmas pizza on its way.

Of his new venture, Yann said: “Every week, I’ve been selling more. People remember good food and importantly, the way it makes them feel.”

The dessert pizza - a pistachio base, mascarpone, and crushed pistachios. Recommended as a sharer. (Image: Alice Kavanagh) The pizzas appear to be going down well with everyone who has tried them -including the team at The Gillygate who are excited about the new addition to the pub.

Maisie, who works behind the bar, said: “Yann has ruined all other pizza for everyone who works here.”

Doug Smith, landlord at The Gillygate, said: “We’re a collection of York’s best hospitality secrets – our beer garden, our accommodation – which is the cheapest this close to the Minster, the cheapest pool table in the city centre, 20 per cent off for all hospitality workers, NHS, and students, and the fact we’re open until 1am seven nights a week.

The Gillygate (Image: Alice Kavanagh) “With Yann, it’s another secret we’re keen to share - I’m really pleased with what he’s added to the business.”

Yann’s Pizzas at the Gillygate range in price from £6.50 for a Marinara up to £12 for specials and the dessert pizza.