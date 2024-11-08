Visitors are welcome from November 11 to 15, as the school, now part of the Educational Alliance Multi Academy Trust, showcases new initiatives like an adventure playground and a library.

The library was officially opened by MP Luke Charters on September 26.

Following the visit, he said: "A privilege to be asked to officially open Naburn Primary School’s new library yesterday.

"They have a lovely community and village school ethos, with wonderful staff who are a true asset to the school."

Headteacher Kate Durham said: "We are delighted to be part of The Teaching Alliance Trust and work closely together to ensure Naburn Primary School remains at the heart of our community.

"We were thrilled to have Luke Charters open our new playground and library which will support our pupils' development and enhance an excellent education for all pupils.

"We want everyone to see our friendly, caring and wonderful village school where, in a safe and nurturing environment, we offer a broad and relevant curriculum full of exciting enrichment activities, such as educational visits, music and sport."

To book a visit, call 01904 551075 or email naburn.primary@york.gov.uk.