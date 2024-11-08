The community at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence, in Burnholme, York, collected donations for St Hilda’s after Pauline Hagan, Mossdale's wellbeing coordinator, contacted Reverend David with an offer of help.

Ms Hagan led the donation drive, with Reverend David, and Deborah from the church, visiting Mossdale Residence to collect the offerings.

Residents were pleased to invite the pair into their home, and sung hymns such as 'We Plough the Fields and Scatter.'

The donation drive was led by Pauline Hagan, wellbeing coordinator at Mossdale Residence (Image: Supplied)

In addition to the donations, the residents prepared hampers for the church's weekly community coffee morning.

These contained tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Julie Banks, home manager at Mossdale, said: "We are always keen to get out into the local community and help where possible.

"Both Pauline and the residents were thrilled to help St Hilda’s Church in collecting donations for their Harvest Festival."

