First Bus, who operate the network in partnership with City of York Council, say the move will support the York local and visitor economy in the lead up to Christmas.

Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director for First Bus in North & West Yorkshire, said: “The timing of this increase in services also coincides with the beginning of the Christmas Market on 14 November, which we know is a significant festive attraction in York.

“Encouraging more people to use Park and Ride and travel on our zero-emission bus fleet will also help to reduce traffic congestion in York and create cleaner air during a busy period on the roads.”

The service increases are as follows:

Service 3 Askham Bar: Two extra buses on Saturday and Sunday, improving frequency from 12 minutes to 9-10 minutes. Service 7 Designer Outlet: One extra bus from Monday to Friday and two extra buses on Saturday and Sunday, improving frequency from 13 minutes to 9-10 minutes. Service 8 Grimston Bar: One extra bus on Saturday and Sunday, improving frequency from 12 minutes to 10 minutes. Service 9 Monk’s Cross: One extra bus will be available on Saturday. While there will be no change in frequency, this additional support is essential to maintaining current service levels, as demand increases in the lead up to Christmas.

After December 24, all services will revert to their usual schedules.

Michael Howard, Head of Highways and Transport, said: "Christmas is one of York’s busiest times, so these additional buses on the Park and Ride routes are to be welcomed. With over 5,500 free parking spaces across six sites, the Park and Ride is an affordable, easy and quick way to get the whole family in to town.”

A campaign to inform customers and visitors is underway and full details can be found by visiting the First Bus website Christmas Services | First Bus