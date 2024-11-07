Humberside Police say officers are investigating a crash in Howden in East Yorkshire which happened at 12.55pm on Wednesday (November 6).

A police spokesman said: "A man is believed to have reversed his car, a blue Kia Niro, out of a parking spot in Bridgegate, when the vehicle reportedly collided with two pedestrians and a storefront.

"Emergency services attended and one of the pedestrians, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital to receive treatment to what are thought to be life-changing injuries.

"The second pedestrian reportedly sustained a foot injury and attended hospital to receive treatment.

"We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived at the scene.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the collision and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 204 of November 6."

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.