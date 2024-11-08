Starting on Thursday, November 14, the five-and-a-half week event ending on December 22 will have 75 traders lining Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square in their 'Alpine chalets'. There will also be a funfair and a Santa's Grotto in other parts of the city.

Organisers Make it York said 80 per cent of the traders will be from Yorkshire.

A food vendors stand in St Sampson's Square (Image: Harry Booth)

Open from 10am to 7pm, seven days a week, the market will have a 'quieter time' between 10am and 12pm in what Make it York says will improve accessibility.

Accessibility issues at the Christmas Market this year have already been subject to scrutiny, as City of York Council announced that city centre blue badge access will be suspended for the duration of the festive period.

The Alpine Chalets (Image: Harry Booth)

Visit York has also introduced the 'Take A Seat' initiative for the markets, aimed at helping those with reduced mobility to be able to take part.

"With public transport options like York Park and Ride making it easy to get into the city centre, it's never been easier to experience the magic of Christmas in York," Visit York said.

Make it York is also working in partnership with St Sampson's Centre and City of York Council to deliver a 'Quiet Oasis', which is an accessible space a few meters away from the main market.