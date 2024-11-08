The Viceroy in Monkgate, York, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press has been featuring a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Viceroy has been nominated for Best Curry House (Image: Newsquest)

Speaking after receiving the nomination, The Viceroy said: "We are a team of three brothers who have lived in Yorkshire the majority of our lives after coming from Pakistan.

"We began our restaurant career by starting off small, selling meat, veg and newspapers and that as we matured.

"In 2000 we opened the Viceroy of India and it soon became apparent that customers were visiting us from all over the world.

"Our aim is to listen to what and how they would like their dish to be prepared. Everyone has a different threshold of what they call mild to spicy and therefore we need to get it right.

"The beauty of all our dishes is that the Viceroy of India purchase all their meats and spices from within the family. All the dishes are made fresh on site by our dedicated team of staff who have worked for us since we opened."

On why they thought they should be crowned the winners, they added: "I think due to the nature of our restaurant and consistency of our loyal staff, customers return time after time and staff always aim to give first class service, which is gained through knowledge and experience.

"To win this competition would be a way of saying thank you to our whole team from those that work in the kitchen, in our food warehouse, the office and to our other suppliers and most importantly to the customers who have taken the time to nominate and vote for us.

"York has a great tourism trade and greets people from around the world and every corner of life and the Viceroy of India is pleased it can be part of it."