The White Swan Inn located in Pickering and The Lime Tree Inn situated in Great Ouseburn were included in the ‘40 of Britain’s best pub lunches for autumn’ list by Sawday’s, as published on inews.

Introducing the pub guide, the publisher said: “The season of hearty comfort food is upon us and where better to tuck in than a cosy country pub? The experts at Sawday’s have selected 40 venues to tempt your taste buds.”

Why these 2 cosy North Yorkshire pubs are among Britain’s best

The White Swan Inn

Location: Market Place, Pickering, YO18 7AA

Sawday’s, which specialises in bookings for self-catering places, hotels, B&Bs and inns around Britain wrote: “A characterful building that stands on Market Place, where market traders set up shop on Mondays.

“The exterior is 16th century and flower baskets hang from its mellow stone walls.

“Inside find stripped floors, open fires, a cosy bar and friendly staff eager to help.

“The restaurant is at the back, the heart and soul of the inn, with delicious food flying from the kitchen courtesy of chef Darren – all local with game in season, moor venison and fresh seafood from Whitby.”

The White Swan Inn was also credited for its vintage bedrooms, with “traditional” ones in the main house and those in the courtyard being “more contemporary”.

“But all are very comfortable with immaculate beds and Bramley soaps and lotions,” reveals Sawday’s.

“You’re on the edge of the North York Moors for stunning walks or exploring pretty villages like Thornton-le-Dale.

“Unwind in the bar with a pint of local ale or a glass of wine before dinner, wake to a hearty breakfast.”

A guest on Tripadvisor also posted: “Caught the steam train from Whitby and decided to have a bite of lunch in this small cosy bar. The place is gleaming! There is also a large dining room if you prefer.

Have you seen the menu at The White Swan Inn? (Image: Tripadvisor) “Hubby had a posh fish finger sandwich which is served on a charcoal brioche with salad while I opted for a roast beef sandwich with salad and fries.

“Everything was so fresh and tasty. Good selection of both beer and wine. Pleasant efficient service. Nice clean toilets (disabled entrance and toilet available)”

The Lime Tree Inn

Location: Branton Lane, Great Ouseburn, York, YO26 9RS

Elsewhere, The Lime Tree Inn has also been praised by Sawday’s.

The experts said: “Walk in to a long rambling bar with stone walls, open fireplace, an eclectic mix of old dining tables and chairs and some cushioned sofas – the decor is informal and the atmosphere relaxed.

“Food is taken seriously and Rob’s modern British cooking is finding favour with locals and those further afield.

“Menus are inventive (including a tasting menu) and much is grown on their allotment and in their polytunnel – fresh asparagus, broccoli, strawberries in season. Bread, jams, butter, vinegars and ice creams are all made in-house, meat is from local suppliers.”

Sawday’s added: “Bedrooms are inspired by nature, individually decorated and very spacious with super king beds, fresh flowers and soothing colours – you get fresh milk delivered to your door for your morning cuppa. Spotless bathrooms have Noble Isle soaps and lotions.”

Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, one regular customer said they had a “lovely Sunday lunch as usual” at The Lime Tree Inn.

They continued in their review: “Their consistency is to be applauded - it’s always delicious and never fails in quality or presentation plus the lovely friendly staff are a treat.”

Another shared: “We regularly go out for Sunday lunch and this is the best by far in the area. The 30 day aged rump is tender and tasty and the range of vegetables is excellent.

“They also offer 2 sizes of children’s meals and recommended the larger size for my elderly mother who has a small appetite. This means she is not outfaced by too much food, this option is not offered by most other local places.

“Staff all really helpful and range of desserts amazing, over and above the standard crumble range.”