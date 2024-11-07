The top of the table Minstermen host Hartlepool United at the LNER Community Stadium this Saturday (November 9) at 12.30pm.

Midtable Hartlepool will be coming to York in what promises to be a full stadium, with the often-sold North stand selling out its away allocation.

Last years rendition of this fixture, in November 2023, saw 1,500 Hartlepool fans descend on York - with one being arrested during the match.

Ahead of what is now a long-anticipated fixture between both sets of fans, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We want everyone to enjoy this weekend's football in the right spirit.

"We know the vast majority of fans will do so, and are looking forward to attending the match. It should be a positive and memorable occasion for all.

"However, we are clear that antisocial, intimidating and criminal behaviour won’t be tolerated. Anyone who is committing it should expect to be dealt with by the police swiftly and robustly.

"We have a significant policing operation in place in York on Saturday, and members of the public can expect to see a high-visibility police presence across the city, to provide reassurance and safety for everyone."