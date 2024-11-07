The Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival will be back on Friday July 4 and Saturday July 5.

The event at the 13th century Merchant Adventurers’ Hall will feature the best beers, ales, lagers and ciders from more than 30 breweries.

The garden will host live music from the YO1 Radio stage and a range of street food.

Headline sponsors Brew York and Elvington Brewery will be joined by award winning breweries from across the region and beyond.

Lee Grabham, Production Director and Co-Founder of Brew York and Merchant Adventurer said: “Brew York are thrilled to once again support this fantastic event. The majestic and unprecedented surroundings make such an incredible setting for a beer festival.

“With the continued generosity of the local beer community and too many supporting breweries to name, we look forward to raising even more money for the amazing causes supported by the festival. Make sure you book early as demand is sure to be high!”

Last year’s festival raised £21,000 for the Merchant Adventurers’ Charitable Trust. The Trust supports a wide range of education projects, including providing free school visits for over 1400 York primary school children. It also funds a unique business & enterprise course for York teenagers and has recently launched an apprentice support programme.

The Great Hall on a Friday night (Image: NQ)

Ashley Mason, Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Committee Chair said: “Our beer festival has quickly become a highlight in York’s social calendar and brings so many new faces to our hall.

“The success has been fantastic and ensures we can expand the work we do to support the next generation of entrepreneurs in York and the wider county! We are looking forward to another record year, having raised over £20,000 in 2024!”

Tickets on sale soon! For the latest news and ticket releases, follow the Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival on Instagram or Facebook and further details are available at https://www.merchantshallyork.org/beer-festival/

To find out more about the Merchant Adventurers’ charitable trust go to https://www.merchantshallyork.org/the-education-trust/