City of York Council has announced that the work to remove parts of Queen Street Bridge is completed, and that the scheduled road closures for tonight, November 7, and tomorrow, November 8, will no longer happen.

As previously reported by The Press, work began this Monday (November 4) to remove the remaining section of the bridge. The ongoing works are part of the York Station gateway scheme.

Michael Howard, head of highways and transport at City of York Council said: "Thank you to everyone involved in these works and to people for their patience and understanding, especially nearby residents and businesses.

"When planning these works it has been our intention to do all we can to minimise disruption. Finishing ahead of schedule is very welcome and means that the temporary road will stay open for the rest of the week and beyond.

"People may notice that the base of the wall in some areas is still there as planned, because this can be removed by the team without the need for a road closure.

"With the removal of more of the bridge people will be able enjoy views of our historic city walls not seen for nearly 150 years. As the project continues to progress people will notice more and more changes to the area as we work to make this a better space for residents and visitors to enjoy."