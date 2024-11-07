North Yorkshire Police say it happened in York Road in Riccall at about 2pm on Monday (November 4).

A police spokesman said: "A man in his 50s was assaulted and as a result of the incident has sustained serious injuries.

"An investigation is underway and a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in police custody.

"We’re appealing for information about anybody who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed this incident.

"Please email tom.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Tom Longhorn or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240201778 when passing on information.