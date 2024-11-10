This compact yet classy car will appeal to those who like the crossover vibe, but don’t need a larger, pricier SUV.

Highlights include cool and confident looks, an upmarket interior and a frugal self-charging hybrid powertrain.

The LBX, which stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid engine producing 136hp and a 0-62mph time of just under 10 seconds.

Those figures are respectable enough, but even more satisfaction is derived from the fuel economy stats. Official figures suggest an average of 61.4mpg is possible. In real world driving conditions, I found that mid-50s was the norm - which still amounts to very impressive economy.

The LBX's paintwork catches the sun in this image

Handling is trustworthy and nimble, with sharp steering matched by a well-judged chassis. Those qualities lend the LBX an agile feel, whether you’re nipping around town or progressing along a twisty B-road.

There’s little by way of body roll to hinder the car’s poise. It also feels grippy when cornering, although the front wheels occasionally scrabble for traction if you hit the power too hard from a standing start.

Looks-wise, there’s a lot to like. The slim headlights, large grille and sharp creases make for a good-looking machine. The angular backend and a rear light signature spanning the width of the car complete the dynamic look.

Once inside, you’re in for a real treat. This might be the most affordable Lexus, but no shortcuts have been taken when it comes to quality.

The vehicle's headlight signature is distinctive

Soft-touch materials abound throughout the cabin and standard tech levels are decent. As you work your way up the trim trail, there’s even more kit to enjoy.

Premium Plus specification will get you a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a head-up display, both of which are crystal clear to read.

Premium Plus Design spec, tested here, brings perforated synthetic leather upholstery, plus some exterior design flourishes such as a bi-tone finish and machined 18-inch alloys.

The LBX is equipped with the latest Lexus Link Connect system, operated via an intuitive 9.8-inch touchscreen.

The interior has a premium feel

The system provides cloud-based navigation, helping journey planning with real-time information on traffic delays. Further convenience is provided by the ‘Hey Lexus’ on-board assistant which responds to voice commands from both driver and front seat passenger.

Smartphone integration is enabled using wireless or wired connections for Apple CarPlay, or a wired link for Android Auto. An optional digital key, compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones devices, allows owners to use their smartphone to unlock and start their car.

In common with the latest new Lexus models, the LBX offers over-the-air software updates for its multimedia and safety systems, so owners can benefit from upgrades without having to visit a Lexus workshop.

Mark Levinson, Lexus’ exclusive audio partner, has designed an optional premium system for the car, featuring an array of 13 optimally positioned speakers. They include a subwoofer integrated in the back door, avoiding any loss of space in the load compartment.

Space-wise, headroom is good up front but, as a 6ft 3in driver, I found my knees a little too close to the bottom of the steering wheel.

In the back, there’s a deceptively useable amount of space. On a trip to the football, we managed to squeeze two six footers in the back with a smaller person in the middle.

The LBX benefits from the comprehensive safety and driver assistance provisions of the latest generation of Lexus Safety System +. This equips the car with multiple systems to detect accident risks, alert the driver and automatically provide steering, braking and drive force control if required to help avoid a collision. Key elements include a pre-collision system with intersection turn assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist/lane keep assist and road sign assist.

Lexus LBX

ENGINE: 1.5 litre 3-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid engine

TRANSMISSION: Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission

TOTAL SYSTEM OUTPUT: 100kW / 136 hp

0-62MPH: 9.2 sec

ECONOMY: 61.4 mpg

PRICE: £35,605

