Naish Estate Agents, which is a residential sales and lettings business in High Petergate, and traces its trading roots as far back as 1939, has won gold as the York city centre estate agent of the year for 2024 in the British Property Awards.

Recommended reading:

Matt Hendry took over running the business last year and said: "It's been an incredible 14 months since I took over Naish, we have built what I consider to be the strongest estate agency team in York from top to bottom.

"To win this award so early in our journey is a real honour, an award that is judged independently and based on all aspects of the business, our amazing marketing, customer experience, knowledge of our local area, and of course our results for our clients.

"Every person in our team was mystery shopped, and our consistency clearly stood out. I am over the moon to work which such an incredible and talented team of people who can see our vision and work so hard to ensure Naish clients receive nothing but the best.

"Having independent financial advisors in Argyll Drummond and an in-house conveyancer Becky Kendall of Taylor-Rose ensures Naish are unique, and our sales are streamlined with the highest efficiency."

Robert McLean from the British Property Awards said: "Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents, removing common barriers to entry, such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.

"The awards have also been designed to remove any opportunity for bias or manipulation. If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time.

"Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional and national competition."