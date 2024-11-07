THOUSANDS of homes have been hit by a power cut in parts of York.
Residents in the north York town of Haxby along with the villages of Wigginton, New Earswick and parts of the suburb of Clifton were left without power after 10pm on Wednesday night.
Northern Power Grid has now said that in total about 2,063 properties were affected and that supplies have now been restored to all those involved.
They have said that it was caused by a fault with an underground cable.
