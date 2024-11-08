RECOGNISE this view of York?

It shows a police officer directing traffic at the junction of Tanner's Moat, Lendal Bridge and Railway Street, in 1920s.

The photo is from the Explore York Libraries and Archives (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

Looking at Tanner's Moat today, some buildings are still there, albeit altered.

You can still make out the pub - currently The Maltings, but about to change hands to become an Irish bar - and the large arched windows of the building next door.

Tanner's Moat today

There has been a pub on the site since 1842.

Originally called the Railway Tavern (because it was near York's two railway stations), and later The Lendal Bridge Inn (because it is just off the bridge), it became The Maltings in 1992 when Shaun's mother-in-law Anita purchased the pub from Bass.

An extension was added in summer 2012.

The Maltings in Tanner's Moat, just off Lendal Bridge, has been a firm favourite with punters for decades, fronted by colourful landlord Shaun Collinge and his wife Maxine for 32 years.

But last month, the couple announced they were quitting - having put the pub on the market.

The landmark pub is destined to become an Irish bar, called The Dubliner.

For more old photos of York, do visit the city council's Explore York archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

If you love looking at old photos of York, make sure to buy The Press every Wednesday for our weekly nostalgia supplement and join us in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories. Join us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.