Bathurst House, in Micklegate, spans 7,000 square feet and sits on the south side of the Ouse.

Constructed in the 1720s, and extended a century later, the Grade II-listed property includes a two-storey annexe and a "dazzling array of period features" - including a historic Roman wall in the basement.

Built in the 1720s, Bathurst House has undergone a number of renovations and use changes. It was recently subject to a seven-year renovation that was 'entirely sympathetic' to the property's age and stature (Image: Blenkin & Co)

According to the estate agent, Blenkin & Co, the property has undergone a seven-year programme of renovation in a manner that respects the home's "age and stature."

The property's first owner, Charles Bathurst, incorporated his family crest on the cast iron drainpipes and in the mouldings of the interior.

Mr Bathurst's son went on to become the High Sheriff of York, as well as Grand Master of the so-called Grand Lodge of All England.

A 'dazzling array' of period features are dotted throughout the property, including fireplaces on three floors (Image: Blenkin & Co)

The property served as a hotel in the early 20th century, and more recently as commercial offices.

Bathurst House features an open-string staircase, round-headed archways "flanked with columns," ornate ceiling mouldings, and fireplaces on three floors.

The property's front façade is double-fronted with a Roman Doric surround above the central entrance.

The main house counts five bedrooms and four bathrooms, while the annexe has an extra three bedrooms and two bathrooms (Image: Blenkin & Co)

The renovation programme has seen the house re-wired and re-plumbed, with a new heating system installed that includes 47 cast iron Burlington radiators.

All original windows have been re-conditioned, and secondary glazing fitted on the first and second floors to improve energy efficiency, along with underfloor heating in both kitchens, all bathrooms, and the basement.

Bathurst House also has a garden (Image: Blenkin & Co)

New kitchens and bathrooms have been installed, new carpets fitted, and, where required, antique fireplace surrounds have been sourced from The French House.

The central hall features original Victorian tiled flooring, a hallway arch, and a "sweeping" staircase.

The drawing room is an "elegant" space with parquet flooring, while the kitchen/breakfast room links the main house with the annexe.

The property features a "large" utility/laundry room, a wine store, and a cinema room/gym on the lower ground floor.

The first floor houses the principal bedroom suite, which includes a bedroom, dressing room, and bathroom.

The "generous" landing areas lead to an additional bedroom suite on the first floor, while a further three double bedrooms are to be found on the second floor - as well as two bathrooms.

There is even a private roof terrace, running the width of the house.

