The Grand, York, has appointed Adam Dyke as its new General Manager, replacing Simon Mahon.

Simon, 51, left York last month to start a new life in Cornwall as chief operating officer of the Watergate Bay Hotel and related companies.

Adam brings more than 20 years experiences in the luxury hospitality sector to York’s award-winning 5-star hotel.

He joins from Luxury Family Hotels, where he was group operations director, helping to run five top hotels across the south of England.

Prior to this, Adam was at Artfarm, a London-based hospitality company that operated venues across the UK, with roles including operations director.

His CV also includes leadership roles at Hampshire hotel and spa Chewton Glen, The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey and Wynyard Hall Hotels, Stockton-on-Tees.

Adam joins the 207-bed The Grand with many award accolades, including being awarded Master Innholder status, becoming a Freeman of the City of London this year, and Boutique Hotelier’s General Manager of the Year in the past.

He has also led his hotels and properties to success over the years, being honoured at the Catey’s by winning Hotel of the Year for The Fife Arms.

Adam said his new role: “The Grand, York has a reputation for excellence in service and its dedication to creating memorable guest experiences. I’m thrilled to join the award-winning team. I look forward to building on the hotel's remarkable legacy and leading it into an exciting future."

“Starting this new position at The Grand feels like coming home. Having lived in Yorkshire since I was 13, I haven’t worked in the county for some years now, and I can’t wait to meet the team, get back to my roots and the unique and fantastic Yorkshire hospitality scene.”

Andrew Kendrick, Managing Director of the Grand’s owners, the Splendid Hospitality Group, said: “I’m looking forward to Adam bringing his exceptional vision, strong standards and reputation to The Grand.

“Adam will join the hotel’s operational leadership team, as well as play a key role in the Hotel Division’s Operational Leadership, focussing on developing and driving division-wide initiatives whilst ensuring day to day excellence at the hotel. I am confident the hotel will go from strength to strength with Adam on board.”

Adam starts at the hotel in January. Until them, its acting General Manager is Chris Cooper.

The Grand York on Station Rise is situated in a former railway company headquarters- a listed building. It has two restaurants- Rise and Legacy- as well as a spa.