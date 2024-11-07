The Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Transport Secretary Louise Haigh visited Manchester today (November 7) to discuss how the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) will better connect people, communities and businesses across the region.

They said that for rail passengers, the TRU programme will transform the main line from Manchester to York, via Leeds and Huddersfield, into a high performing, reliable, electrified railway with more frequent, faster and greener journeys.

Journey times between the major cities of Manchester and Leeds will be slashed from 50 to 42 minutes, with up to six fast services every hour. Services from Manchester to York will also be cut by ten minutes.

Ms Reeves said: “Investment in our transport infrastructure is vital to delivering our growth mission. Without improvements to our roads and rail we won’t be able to create jobs and boost business, which is why I prioritised projects like the Transpennine Route Upgrade in the budget last week.

“Securing its delivery brings our key Northern economic centres closer together. This Government is ending fourteen years of neglect of the north, instead bolstering the region’s immense growth power to benefit the whole country.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves (Image: PA) Ms Haigh said: "Reliable, well-connected transport links are crucial to driving up productivity and unlocking opportunities for jobs, education and businesses across our towns and cities.

“But for too long, the North’s transport infrastructure has been neglected.

“That's why I am delighted the Chancellor's first budget secured the delivery of two multi-billion-pound projects that will be vital for rail and road journeys across the North of England.

“I look forward to working on the successful delivery of both schemes that will make a huge different to people's everyday journeys – making travelling between these great towns and cities quicker, easier and greener.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail Chief Executive, said: “This vital project will transform connectivity across the north delivering a significant economic boost for the region, and it's going well. Passengers and communities alike have been hugely supportive and understanding as we work night and day to make our plans a reality.

“Today’s visit provided both the Chancellor and Transport Secretary with an opportunity to see first-hand the substantial progress being made by our teams along the 70-miles of Transpennine Route, including the electrification upgrades between Manchester and Stalybridge. We welcome their full support on this major transformation project.”

The move follows a Government pledge in the budget last week to deliver electrification as part of the wider line upgrade between York and Manchester.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said the upgrade was vital to ensuring people could move across the north for work and leisure.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith with Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham (Image: Supplied)