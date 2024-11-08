The LED headlights, featuring three lenses, have been shifted outwards to provide a broader appearance, with the three vertical running light strips sitting neatly below.

Central to the 208’s updated face is the big grille, which is imposing without being too outlandish and curves nicely into the contoured bumper and headlights.

My eye was also drawn to the indents on the doors, top and bottom, which add to the confident and dynamic look.

The 208 boasts sharp creases The rear also has a stylish vibe, with a properly integrated spoiler enhancing the car’s silhouette, as opposed to one of those little add-ons that manufacturers sometimes stick on as an afterthought.

From an old-school viewpoint, I wasn’t entirely convinced by the alloys, although their contemporary appearance probably suits the modern era.

From the side, my initial impression was that the stance looked a bit high, but closer scrutiny made me wonder if the black arch trims had created that illusion.

In contrast, the 208 certainly didn’t feel high-riding when cornering briskly, with a well-planted, grippy and low-slung feeling.

Indeed, the car’s road hugging ability was the stand-out feature of my week in its company.

The large grille and integrated headlights dominate the front end It might not be blisteringly quick off the mark, but once you’re up to speed, it can’t half take a corner.

Turn-in is crisp and the steering nicely-weighted. The smaller steering wheel, so typical of Peugeot, enhances the driver’s ability to swiftly manoeuvre the car on twisty roads.

So, what’s under the bonnet? The latest change to the 208 brought about mild-hybrid PureTech petrol options.

We tested the GT Hybrid 136 e-DSC6, which is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 136bhp.

The punchy powertrain, enhanced by a fairly modest electric motor, produces the kind of performance you’d expect from a 1.6 or 1.8-litre engine.

A six-speed electric dual-clutch auto gearbox gives the driver decent access to that power, with the 208 capable of performing the sprint from a standing start to 62mph in about eight seconds.

The interior of the 208 has a state-of-the-art appearance During deceleration, the engine acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery.

Once inside, the cabin is a pleasant place to be, with plenty of premium materials dotted around.

The central touchscreen is easy to use and provides crystal clear graphics, while the key information located behind the steering wheel is housed within a chunky and angular casing.

That updated digital instrument panel displays colour-changing accents to indicate when the vehicle is running in all-electric mode, the battery charge level and the flow of energy in the system.

The GT version also comes with wireless a charging pad and ambient interior lighting.

Front seat occupants have bags of headroom and legroom. Things are a bit tighter in the back, but still quite comfortable, while the 208 has a boot with 352

litres of space.

For peace of mind, the 208 comes equipped with an extensive package of safety features.

With its dynamic looks, great handling and smart interior, there’s no question that the 208 is a compelling package, although that quality is reflected in a higher price tag than some of its key rivals in this segment.

The Lowdown

Peugeot 208 GT 136 e-DSC6

PRICE: £28,850

ENGINE: 1.2 litre petrol, mild hybrid tech

PERFORMANCE: 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds

ECONOMY: 54.5 - 65mpg and emissions of 97g/km

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed auto