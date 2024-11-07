Area coroner for York and North Yorkshire Catherine Cundy opened the inquest into the death of Victoria Anne Taylor at County Hall in Northallerton this morning (Thursday).

The coroner said Ms Taylor was born on December 22, 1989, in Huddersfield.

Ms Taylor lived in Norton and worked as a nurse in a care home.

She was reported missing by her fiancé on October 1.

After “extensive searches” her body was found in the River Derwent in Norton on October 22.

The coroner gave the cause of death as drowning.

Recommended reading:

Identification was confirmed by a coroner’s officer and Detective Superintendent Graeme Wright from North Yorkshire Police on October 24.

The coroner said no persons of interest were at the hearing.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be set.