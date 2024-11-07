The tenth anniversary of the designation coincides with the Aesthetica Short Film Festival, which gathers representatives from independent film, virtual reality, and the gaming industry.

The Aesthetica Short Film Festival is taking place from November 6 to November 10.

The New York Times, Aardman, and Ridley Scott Associates will be among the organisations represented.

York's UNESCO City of Media Arts celebrations will take place alongside Aesthetica's festival - in the form of a so-called UNESCO EXPO, at the Guildhall, from November 7 to November 9.

According to its website, UNESCO EXPO exhibiting organisations will include the Art of Protest Gallery, XR Stories, and Button Down Productions, the factual TV production company whose work has included BBC 3's Brickies.

Claire Foale, interim director of city development at City of York Council, said: "On behalf of the council, I’d like to warmly welcome delegates from across the world to York – a city that blends a rich sense of history with a forward-looking and innovative spirit, making it one of the UK’s most exciting places for creative investment.

"We’re delighted to have supported this year’s festival through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, enabling Aesthetica to make cutting-edge culture accessible and open for all to enjoy.

"We’re encouraging residents and visitors alike to get involved with the festival and enjoy the world-class talent and creativity on show in our city this week."

Attendance at the UNESCO EXPO is free, separately from Aesthetica's festival.