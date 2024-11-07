An 81-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well, police said.
An urgent appeal was issued by North Yorkshire Police earlier today (Thursday, November 7) to find the woman who had been missing from the care home in Ripon since 4.45am.
But at 9.20am the force confirmed that she had been found safe and well.
"The lady who was reported missing from Ripon this morning has been found and is safe and well," a spokesperson said.
"We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal for information."
The force previously said officers were “growing increasingly concerned” for the woman's welfare, urging anyone with information to get in touch.
