Greencore food factory has had to build a fence to keep Craig Leslie Matthews off its premises because he defies all attempts including court orders to keep him away, Judge Simon Hickey told York Crown Court.

Women working at the company had had to change their working patterns so that they are not alone in their office after he accosted two of them on the site.

Kelly Clarke, prosecuting, said it was the third time in six months Matthews has been sentenced for crimes committed at the factory in Barlby, Selby, since he left the company after being suspended.

Defence barrister Rhianydd Clement said: “He wishes to obtain alternative employment with an employer who isn’t Greencore. He knows he has to stay away from them.”

Matthews, 63, of Oak Drive, Newport, Brough, pleaded guilty to harassing staff at Greencore between June 10 and June 26 and breaching a restraining order twice on June 26 by going on the site.

The judge said Matthews had an “obsession” with the company. He jailed him for 12 months and warned him that if he continued to offend judges would give him longer sentences.

“We have a duty to protect these women and the Greencore site and we will continue to do so,” he said.

The entrance to Greencore, Barlby, Selby (Image: Google Street View)

It was the second time Matthews has been jailed. In May 8 he was sent to prison for five months for breaking a window at the factory’s gatehouse and an affray in which he threatened to smash in the faces of gatehouse staff.

On that occasion, through his barrister Ms Clement, he claimed he was no longer obsessed with getting his job back. He was also barred under the restraining order for going within 100 yards of the factory gatehouse.

Because of the time he had spent on remand, he was released within days. On May 13 and May 14 he was back at the site and was given a community order by York magistrates for breaching the restraining order.

RECOMMENDED READING

Ms Clarke told York Crown Court Matthews was seen at offices on the site on June 10. He told women staff he “wasn’t in breach of the restraining order because he wasn’t within 100 yards of the gatehouse”.

He was back on June 20 and this time staff saw him leaving down a steep grassy bank and realised that was how he was getting onto the site.

On June 25, police had the order varied to prevent Matthews from going within 100 metres of the site’s entire perimeter.

On June 26, Matthews was back at the gatehouse, claiming the order had been lifted and was asked to leave. But when police arrived 30 minutes later, he had returned to the site.

Matthews was arrested, told police he had wanted his job back and was remanded in custody.

Ms Clement said a psychiatrist had found indications that Matthews may be autistic or have autistic tendencies. He had been on medication for mental health problems, but for a time had come off it. He was now back on the medication and felt better.