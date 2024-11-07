EMERGENCY crews have been called out to an incident in a York village.
The York Rescue Boat team say they were called out at 7.35 last night (November 6) by North Yorkshire Fire a Rescue Service to an incident near to Bishopthorpe.
A spokesman said: “North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“The boat returned to mooring and team stood down at 9.09pm.”
The team hasn’t said what the incident was.
