A THIEF has raided a popular budget retailer in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police force has issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough.
It happened on October 6 at Boyes, in Queen Street, and involved the theft of clothing.
A force spokesman said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email Scott.Nixon@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240185644 when passing on information.”
