North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a crash in Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

As reported by the Press earlier today (November 6), this saw the road closed for the bulk of the morning as accident investigation took place.

The crash happened at around 6.20am this morning and involved a beige Nissan Qashqai.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a local male in his forties, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch with them.

Please email Peter.Keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Peter Keenen.

Please quote reference 12240202889 when passing on information.