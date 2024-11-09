Why are we having a Waterloo Place in York?

THE Coney Street riverside development is long overdue and has to be welcomed. But who dreamed up the name for the route from the street to the river walk?

There is no obvious York connection with the battle of Waterloo in 1815.

The Helmsley Group must think a random reminder of Napoleon's defeat is just the thing to welcome French, Belgian and Dutch visitors 200 years later. To my mind, Waterloo Place belongs firmly in the Victorian era, along with all the Sebastopol Terraces and Omdurman Streets that celebrated notable British victories.

But since new street names have to be approved in advance by the local authority, I'd like to know what the council planners were thinking of when they nodded it through.

Mike Dean,

Peel Close,

Heslington

---

Trump does not care for socialists

SO Keir Starmer is elected and then we had a wonderful budget (NOT) and the pound does a big drop.

Trump is elected and the US Stock Markets soar.

It tells a tale: Starmer congratulates his "ally" except I don't think Trump cares much for socialists - just like the 60 per cent of us who did not vote Labour.

Like Dad's Army " we are all doomed, I tell ya".

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick,

York

---

Send Channel-crossing migrants back to France

INSTEAD of Starmer and Cooper wasting more money on trying to smash the gangs and put a halt to illegal immigration, why don't they try something practical, like immediately a dinghy arrives at Dover, the occupants are put on a landing craft and taken straight back to the beach they have just left.

It might cause a stir in Paris, also amongst politically correct left wing liberal metropolitan lawyers, academics and politicians in London but who cares if it is successful.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Mountain of evidence for us to intervene in Gaza

A VIDEO exists showing a Palestinian civilian shot in an open area by an Israeli sniper. As the wounded person cries out for help, people nearby, all unarmed civilians, including children, rush to help.

Once enough people have gathered, an Israeli drone bombs them. This is what is happening. These are IDF tactics.

Will this video be shown around the world on all mainstream media channels? Will there be an international outcry?

A video like this would have been embraced and treated like gold dust by Western governments during the build up to the Iraq War.

Remember how they needed an excuse to intervene militarily in Iraq.

There's a mountain of evidence for the United Nations, or whoever, to intervene in Gaza, but they don't want to.

Israel has been genociding Gaza for over a year with the complicity of the US and UK governments. Britain and the US are actually arming the perpetrators of this genocide - providing the weaponry and diplomatic support.

In one scenario they endeavoured to disarm Iraq to stop Saddam from committing war crimes.

In another scenario they are arming a regime that is committing war crimes.

Apparently, we can't call what Israel is doing "genocide". That's reserved for states which oppose the US's pursuit of full spectrum dominance (FSD).

Louis Shawcross,

Inns Court,

Royal Hillsborough,

Co. Down,

N. Ireland

---

