AN EXPENSIVE bike has been stolen from a university in York.
Police have issued CCTV of two people they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen from the University of York.
The bike - a grey Boardman MHT Mountain Bike, with front suspension and rear gears – was worth £750. It was stolen sometime between 2pm on September 28 and 12pm on September 30.
RECOMMENDED READING:
-
-
Woman assaulted by man in York - police issue image of person they want to speak to
Police particularly want to speak to two men pictured on CCTV around the time of the theft.
Email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240179197 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article