Police have issued CCTV of two people they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen from the University of York.

The bike - a grey Boardman MHT Mountain Bike, with front suspension and rear gears – was worth £750. It was stolen sometime between 2pm on September 28 and 12pm on September 30.

Police particularly want to speak to two men pictured on CCTV around the time of the theft.

Email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240179197 when passing on information.