POLICE in York are hunting a man on crutches after a burglary in a city suburb.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for residents to check CCTV and doorbell footage after a burglary which happened at 10.30pm on Tuesday (November 5) in Garfield Terrace, off Leeman Road.
A police spokesman said: "Two men left the scene, one of whom was using crutches to walk.
"Please contact us if you have footage or have information that will assist our investigation. Email 000828@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240202754 when passing on information."
