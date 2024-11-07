Workplace Bereavement Advocacy, which goes into companies to train bereavement advocates, was presented with the Wellbeing Innovations award at the Social Care Awards in London for its groundbreaking approach to workplace bereavement for frontline workers.

Founder and director Jacqueline Gunn said that as an ex-firefighter for Humberside Fire and Rescue, this was a truly special award to win.

WB, which has been described as a fresh approach to bereavement wellbeing in the workplace, has also won the Business Elite Award from E2 Media, which recognises the remarkable achievements of businesses that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and resilience in the face of adversity. WB then went on to win the Award of Excellence 2024 at the same ceremony.

This triple whammy has also led to the company been given a place in the E2 Media Hall of Fame for the innovative work they provide in bereavement support in the workplace, schools and other organisations.

Jacqueline Gunn said: “I feel extremely proud to have received these honours. There is a shift happening in the way people are approaching bereavement.

“Often, when you have lost a loved one, you are expected to go back to work and perform as usual, but it’s a life-changing event and there needs to be more empathy, support and understanding from HR, managers and co-workers. Grief is as individual as your fingerprint. One person might just be able to get on with it, but someone else, working alongside them, might not be coping well. Everyone reacts and copes with grief differently.

“There’s still a long way to go but I feel excited about the difference we are already making in the workplace.

“We are not just a one-day course, we provide a 24/7 helpline, a members’ portal, ongoing webinars and continued support."

“It’s particularly poignant for me this month because it’s six years since my father, Christopher Munby, died. It was his death that inspired me to set up my charity, Talking About Loss, as well as my new business Workplace Bereavement Advocacy.”

Workplace Bereavement Advocacy has also been shortlisted for a Business Elite Award at American Corporate Today after being approached by a US firm to provide their training across the Atlantic. The firm will open a New York office in January.

Jacqueline Gunn added: “All of our courses are CPD-accredited which means they are internationally recognised. We are also in the process of getting them translated so that we can support bereaved people worldwide.”

If you would like you know more about how you can support your team, please book a 15-minute discovery appointment by emailing jacqui.gunn@workplacebereavement.co.uk.

For more details, go to: www.workplacebereavement.co.uk or call 01904 373700