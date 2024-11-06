A CAST iron chiminea has been stolen from a York village.
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to after a theft in Askham Richard, York.
It happened in May this year, in De Mowbray Court, and involved someone stealing a cast iron chiminea.
“Enquires made with the delivery company have not identified the man as the delivery was outsourced to a separate company,” said a police spokesperson.
Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1668 Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240078672 when passing on information.
