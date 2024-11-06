Officers have issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to after the incident which happened in Tadcaster Road between 4.50pm and 5pm on Wednesday, October 16.

The woman, who was with a young child, was “uncomfortable” and tried to move away from a man after he started speaking to her, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

They added: “The man hit the woman to the rear of her head as she moved past him.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photograph is urged to get in touch with police.

“He may have information that could assist our investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

Those with information are asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240189046 when passing information to the police or Crimestoppers.