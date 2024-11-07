Detectives found at least £150,000 had gone through Tarik Turan’s bank account, said Andrew Semple, prosecuting.

York Crown Court heard a litany of prescription medicine used for treating anxiety, panic attacks, seizures, sleeping problems and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder.

Turan, 36, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the illegal supply of all of them. Some were Class A drugs, the most dangerous category.

He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs including heroin, cocaine, LSD, psilocybin or magic mushrooms and cannabis and having cash gained through criminal activity.

In total, Turan from High Street, Burniston, near Scarborough admitted crimes involving 10 Class A drugs, seven Class B drugs and 15 drugs of Class C, the lowest category.

Turan will be sentenced on January 28. He was released on bail while probation officers prepare a pre-sentence report on him.