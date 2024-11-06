The award-winning Brew York will be celebrating its ninth birthday at its cutting-edge brewery at Handley Park, Osbaldwick.

The two-day is set for the weekend Friday April 25 and Saturday April 26.

The popular event promises an unforgettable experience packed with exceptional craft beer, delicious street food, and live entertainment.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Brew York, which was founded by friends Wayne Smith and Lee in 2016 , says its annual Brewery Bash has become a staple in the calendars of craft beer enthusiasts.

The 2025 edition will be bigger and better than ever with more than 100 beers pouring across the weekend.

There will be three sessions—Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening, promising a wide range of activities and plenty of fun for all.

The beers will range from Brew York’s best-sellers to rare specials, exclusive birthday beers, and new collaborations.

Pop-up bars will be dotted throughout the expansive 65,000 sq. ft. site, alongside the main taproom bar, which will serve an array of Brew York brews and plenty of options for non-beer drinkers, including alcohol-free alternatives.

(Image: Pic supplied)

In addition to the beer, guests can look forward to talks and tastings hosted by the Brew York team and guest breweries, guided brewery tours offering a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, a wide range of street food vendors, plus family-friendly games and activities to keep younger visitors entertained.

The brewery believes whether you’re a die-hard craft beer fan or just looking for a great day out, the Brewery Bash has something for everyone.

Brew York Co-founder Wayne Smith told the Press: “We can't wait to welcome the community back to Brew York for our Ninth Brewery Bash. It’s going to be an incredible celebration of great beer, good company, and the unique spirit that makes Brew York so special!"

Super Early Bird tickets have already gone on sale. Bookings before November 30 can pay £10 instead of the usual £14. Under 18s are welcome until 8pm, making it a family-friendly event for all ages.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash