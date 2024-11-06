A PERSON has been hit by a train in South Yorkshire.

The East Coast Mainline is currently subject to major disruption after a person was hit by a train close to Doncaster.

“A person has been hit by a train in the Doncaster area. Whilst the emergency services carry out their work some lines through Doncaster will be closed,” said a spokesperson for National Rail.

 

Full ticket forgiveness is in place across routes effected.

Disruption is expected until at least 6pm today.

  • The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.