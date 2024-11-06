A PERSON has been hit by a train in South Yorkshire.
The East Coast Mainline is currently subject to major disruption after a person was hit by a train close to Doncaster.
“A person has been hit by a train in the Doncaster area. Whilst the emergency services carry out their work some lines through Doncaster will be closed,” said a spokesperson for National Rail.
⚠️#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train at Doncaster.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 6, 2024
LNER work closely with the Samaritans and The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). (1/3) pic.twitter.com/81fRYoRsIn
Full ticket forgiveness is in place across routes effected.
Disruption is expected until at least 6pm today.
- The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.
