The East Coast Mainline is currently subject to major disruption after a person was hit by a train close to Doncaster.

“A person has been hit by a train in the Doncaster area. Whilst the emergency services carry out their work some lines through Doncaster will be closed,” said a spokesperson for National Rail.

⚠️#LNERUpdate it is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train at Doncaster.



LNER work closely with the Samaritans and The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Full ticket forgiveness is in place across routes effected.

Disruption is expected until at least 6pm today.