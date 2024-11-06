Popular Italian restaurant Marzano has revealed its plans to move into the former Loch Fyne building - further down the street from its current location in Fossgate.

The Grade II listed Foss Bridge House building was built for linen drapers W W J Whitehead – before being taken over in 1915 by the FR Stubbs ironmongery, which operated from the site until the building was put on the market in 2001.

After a few years, it was then converted into a restaurant and taken over much loved seafood chain, Loch Fyne, in 2006.

In 2022, chain owner Greene King submitted plans to convert the restaurant into a pub with “expanded food provision” – an idea did not manifest itself into reality, with the doors closing for good in November 2023 and the building laying empty until then.

For new tenants Marzano, this move marks an exciting new chapter and will allow the restaurant to welcome more guests whilst remaining true to their roots in Fossgate - where it has been for the past eight years.

The current interior of the Loch Fyne building (Image: Provided) According to owner Salem Khalifa: “As with our current location, where we preserved elements from the 1928 George Mason shop, we’re committed to honouring York’s rich history. This Grade II listed building appealed to us for exactly that reason.

“We aim to embrace the building’s historic charm while creating a more spacious and elevated dining experience for our guests.”

Some of the food on offer at Marzano (Image: Provided) Marzano plans to open the doors of its new location before the end of the year, although a date has not been officially confirmed yet.

“We’re not rushing – it’s about getting it right for York and our valued customers,” added Salem.

The current location (Image: Provided)While some details remain under wraps, Marzano assures diners that 'the essence that makes it so beloved will flow throughout the new location'. For now, Marzano will continue as normal at their current location at 13 Fossgate, until the date of the move is confirmed.

Further plans for the site are currently unknown but there appears to be something in the works with the owners saying that 'the future is looking very bright.'