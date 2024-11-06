Thorpe Dental Group can now demolish a 1930s covert bungalow at 30 Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, and replace it with a two-storey replacement to the rear of the site.

Plans submitted to City of York Council said the existing building on the 342m2 was 62m2 and the replacement would have interior space of 140m2. Staffing would increase from 5ftes to 7 ftes.

Thorpe Dental told the city council that the existing bungalow was “too small for the practise needs.”

A report prepared by council planning staff said Birshopthorpe Parish Council had no objection to the application.

Public consultation led to one letter of support and two objections. Objectors opposed the loss of the existing bungalow, extra car parking on the site, and they said the new building could overlook and overshadow neighbours.

However, recommending approval, planners concluded: “The proposed works are designed to secure the long-term future of the practice. It is felt that the scheme as amended would be acceptable in access and transportation terms and would give rise to only modest harm in terms of the character and significance of the Conservation Area or the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.”