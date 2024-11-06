North Yorkshire Police say that at about midday on Wednesday (November 5), officers stopped a Nissan Qashqai on the A64 heading toward York.

A police spokesman said: "It's following information suggesting the vehicle may have been involved in drug-related activities.

"The vehicle was driven by a man without a valid driving licence, accompanied by a woman passenger, despite court-imposed bail conditions prohibiting the man from contacting her.

"Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, leading to the discovery of a quantity of cocaine concealed within the woman’s clothing.

"Both individuals were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and breach of bail conditions.

"After interviews, the man, 33 from York, was charged with multiple offences, including driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and breaching bail. He has been remanded to appear in court today.

"The woman, 27, from Manchester, has been released with no further action taken.

"Excellent work by our Intelligence Unit in providing critical information to our front line officers.

"This crucial part of policing enables our officers to be deployed to the right places to detect crime, make arrests, and keep our county safe."