IT'S all change on Coney Street - and these photos are just part of the story.

Beauty giants Lush are preparing to move into a larger premises at 52 Coney Street - and as our photos show, work is continuing apace ahead of the planned opening later this month.

The popular cosmetics company currently operates from a much smaller site at number 3 Coney Street.

The move coincides with broader plans for the renovation of Coney Street - historically the city's premier shopping street - which will see new access routes from Coney Street through to York riverside.

Lush's new premises at 52 Coney Street - to open later this month

Under these plans, number 3 Coney Street - where Lush currently operates from - will be demolished.

The plans were approved by City of York Council last month.

Recommended reading

* Coney Street masterplan by Helmsley Group approved

* Veteran journalist reacts to Coney Street plans approval

* New Lush store in Coney Street announces new opening date

Lush is planning to open the new store on Friday, November 22 - in time for Christmas shopping.

The new site was formerly Mappin & Webb jewellers and before that was a Burton menswear store for many years.

Lush mark II is 100sqm. It will open at noon on the 22nd and the first 100 customers over the door will receive a special gift of Lush products to celebrate the expansion.

The store will also offer bespoke fragrance consultations and an opportunity for customers to build their own holiday gift, in addition to unique skincare consultations and makeovers using the Lush makeup range.

The Lush York retail experience also plans to highlight Lush’s iconic invention from the 1980s, the bath bomb, as well as a section with an array of ethical gifts and knot wraps.

The larger space will also allow Lush’s fully customisable parties to be even bigger, with a new concept and selection of products available. The parties are offered at a cost of £25 per person, including a gift for the party’s VIP and goody bags for each attendee.

Lush in Coney Street - which is moving to a new location further along the shopping street, due to open later this month

The move chimes with ambitious plans to change Coney Street.

Under the plans, the building that houses Boots would be demolished and a new street would be created linking to the riverfront area called Waterloo Place.

The backs of existing retail units Next and WHSmith would also be removed for a new riverside walkway to be created.

A six-storey building would be built, fronting on to the River Ouse, with businesses on the ground floor and student accommodation on the upper floors.

The purpose-built student accommodation would contain 358 bedrooms.

It would also include communal areas like common rooms, lounges, a cinema room, gym, yoga studio, quiet study rooms and café space.