Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, said his “thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends” after the body of a man was found by officers at a home in Whitethorn Close, Huntington, on Monday (November 4).

“I want to reassure the community that our police force is working hard to keep us safe,” Mr Charters said.

“My team and I are here to help so please get in contact if you need any support at this difficult time.”

Luke Charters, MP for York Outer (Image: Supplied) As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police said the force received a report from a caller with concern for the welfare of a man in his 70s who had not been seen for a number of days on Monday morning.

Officers found the body of a man inside the property after arriving.

The force said a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

“It is believed that the pair had known the man for a short time prior to his body being discovered. They remain in police custody at this time,” a force spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, head of head of major, serious and organised crime at North Yorkshire Police, said officers would remain at the property over the coming days while the scene is examined.

“We realise this will have been a shock to the local community and I would like to thank them for their patience, understanding and support while we remain at the scene,” she said.