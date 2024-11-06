It comes as Condé Nast Johansens announced the winners of their Awards for Excellence 2024 across the UK, Europe and the Mediterranean; North America (USA, Canada, México and the Caribbean); Central and South America; and Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Oceania.

In the UK alone, Grantley Hall in Ripon was featured among the likes of THE NICI in Dorset which won “Best New Hotel”.

The awards are based on responses from online voting, guest feedback, and local expert reports drawn from the hotels featured on johansens.com and in Condé Nast Johansens 2024 International Luxury Hotels Guide.

You can see the full list of winners, including all those in the UK here.

What did Condé Nast Johansens say about Grantley Hall?





The experts revealed: “North Yorkshire’s Grantley Hall has all the hallmarks for a romantic yarn of yore: a grand mansion, landscaped grounds, meandering river… Even the Yorkshire Dales backdrop is positively Arcadian.

“But while time appears to have stood still for centuries, the fact is, this 17th-century, Grade II*-listed manor house has been reborn thanks to the Sykes family’s tireless restoration project.”

It added: “Behind the immaculate Palladian façade is a modern interpretation of classic interior design that encourages you to sit, slumber and slow down.

“Each of the 47 rooms and suites has a sumptuously large bed (the smallest is king size), a four-piece bathroom suite dressed in Italian marble and wonderfully revived historical features such as antique fireplaces.

“Many have far-reaching views over the grounds, which can also be admired from several outdoor terraces perfect for a summer evening tipple and bite to eat.”

You can read Grantley Hall’s full profile written by Condé Nast Johansens here.

Charlotte Evans, group publishing director at Condé Nast Johansens said: “We are delighted to celebrate new and returning establishments across the globe.

“Following our 40th anniversary last year, the 2024 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence continue to acknowledge, reward and honour luxury hospitality from our carefully chosen collection of recommended properties.”

Elsewhere, the luxury manor house (which also has a spa and wellness suite) has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor from 878 reviews, left by visitors.

Can you picture yourself relaxing here? (Image: Tripadvisor) Recommended reading:

Someone posted: “An exceptional hotel with service that’s simply amazing, from arrival to leaving everything is amazing, our new favourite hotel so it won’t be long before we’re back.



“Blessed with sunshine we had an amazing walk around the grounds, and an amazing meal at EIGHTYEIGHT, the atmosphere and food were perfect.



“We stayed in a grand suite which was a great size and I feel the hotel is excellent value if not cheap for such a wonderful stay, next time we will stay longer and use the spa facilities.”