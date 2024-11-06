In a commercial trading update the company reports it is "continuing the positive commercial traction" of the past year, with contracts including £340,000 with major global pharmaceutical firms.

These projects are aimed at developing its Optimer technology as critical reagents to support active clinical development programmes and help with the analysis of novel therapeutics.

Aptamer now has booked revenue contracts of up to £1.2min the year to June 25 and an increased sales pipeline from £2.1m in July 2024 to £4m today.

Dr Arron Tolley (pictured), chief executive officer, said: “Following the fundraise in August 2024, I am pleased to report that the sustained focus of our commercial team continues to bear fruit.

“We are advancing steadily towards our revenue and potential licensing goals for FY 25 with the best part of seven months left in the financial year.

“Revenue generation and increased income from licensing form a pivotal component of the group’s strategy to deliver shareholder value.”