As previously reported by The Press, retailer M&S has said it is opening a brand new 16,000 sq ft foodhall at Selby’s Three Lakes Retail Park this Autumn and investing a total of £4 million.

The fresh market-style foodhall will open its doors to customers at 10am on Thursday, November 28 and more than 70 new staff have been recruited to join the store team.

Amy Johnston, store manager at M&S Selby, said: “We are so excited to reveal our opening date and the countdown is now on to later this month.

"We’ll be showcasing the very best of M&S Food just in time for the festive season including our fresh market specials, Christmas sandwiches and of course, our magical snowing forest and Santas’s workshop tins.

"The team and I have been busy getting ready to serve customers and we can’t wait to open those doors.

"We’re also incredibly proud to be supporting local charities through our partnership with Neighbourly to redistribute any edible surplus food to those in the community who need it most.”

She said that M&S Selby Three Lakes will offer customers 'the very best of M&S' and that the retailer is expecting to begin recruiting for people to join the store team in late August.

In-store, customers can find an in-store bakery, serving a selection of fresh bread and pastries baked throughout the day, dedicated Flower and Wine Shops, cheese and charcuterie barge and a range of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced to the highest standards from M&S’ Select Farmers.

M&S works with over 8,000 Select Farmers across the UK, with over 800 based in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The new store will also be working with food redistribution platform Neighbourly to select a local charity to donate any edible surplus food to. Since 2015, M&S stores have donated the equivalent of more than 70m meals to community groups across the UK.

Millie Boffey, asset manager from Columbia Threadneedle Investments: “It is fantastic news that M&S has selected Three Lakes Retail Park for its brand new store in Selby. We are aware, first-hand, of the draw that big-name brands represent for our customers and the positive trading picture delivered to Three Lakes Retail Park.

“The letting underpins our ambition to diversify our tenant mix and better align it to both the wishes of our customer base and the positioning of Three Lakes Retail Park as a retail hub for Selby. We continue to work with leading retailers and look forward to announcing further lettings soon.”

M&S Selby Three Lakes is located at Unit G, Three Lakes Retail Park, Bawtry Road, Selby, YO8 8LY. The Retail Park offers free parking for customers for up to three hours.