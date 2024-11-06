The event at the Creative Centre at York St John University will also feature a talk from university alumnus Matty Lewis from the Fortus Foundation, a charity supporting social impact and positive change across the region.

The York Business Festival is a new event hosted by York Business School in partnership with York Press.

The event will be a great opportunity for colleagues to discover more about the week-long festival programme, with its exciting series of workshops, masterclasses and talks - all geared to supporting the local business networks and the communities they serve.

For details and to book tickets, go to: https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/events/york-business-festival/