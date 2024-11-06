TOP retail expert Stephen Spencer will be one of the guest speakers at the launch of York Business Festival on Monday November 25 from 6pm to 9pm.
The event at the Creative Centre at York St John University will also feature a talk from university alumnus Matty Lewis from the Fortus Foundation, a charity supporting social impact and positive change across the region.
The York Business Festival is a new event hosted by York Business School in partnership with York Press.
The event will be a great opportunity for colleagues to discover more about the week-long festival programme, with its exciting series of workshops, masterclasses and talks - all geared to supporting the local business networks and the communities they serve.
For details and to book tickets, go to: https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/events/york-business-festival/
