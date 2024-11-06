Vikkie Buxton Cope and Kate Went join the team as Head of Business Development and Marketing, and Marketing and Internal Communications Manager, respectively.

Vikkie, based in the Manchester office, joins from employee wellbeing consultancy Robertson Cooper, where she built and led the business development and marketing function over 17 years.

Kate, based at the York HQ, previously managed marketing at employee engagement consultancy scarlettabbott for five years, following roles in the legal and construction sectors.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Kate and Vikkie join at an exciting time of growth and diversification for the company, following acquisition by Ipsos in 2021.

Vikkie, who will oversee the newly formed Business Development and Marketing team, bringing together two additional team members, is looking ahead to big opportunities:

Vikkie said: “Ipsos Karian and Box have an unrivalled reputation in the employee survey space. The academic rigour that underpins the work we do for global clients is industry leading and what we’re well known for. But how we help our clients turn that data into action is perhaps our best kept secret and I can’t wait for us to start telling some of the stories behind the stats.”

Louise Breed, UK CEO of Ipsos Karian and Box, said: "Workplace culture is a crucial barometer and getting the employee experience right is fundamental.

"We help our clients navigate these complex challenges every day to deliver the best possible experience for their people. I’m excited for us to apply that same passion and commitment to ourselves through the wealth of expertise and experience Vikkie and Kate bring to the team.”